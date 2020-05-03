CSFB Upgrades AMS AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:AMSSY) to “Outperform”

AMS AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:AMSSY) was upgraded by CSFB from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of AMS AG/ADR from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine lowered AMS AG/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get AMS AG/ADR alerts:

OTCMKTS:AMSSY opened at $6.60 on Friday. AMS AG/ADR has a 12-month low of $4.50 and a 12-month high of $28.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 2.16.

AMS AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:AMSSY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $655.26 million for the quarter. AMS AG/ADR had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 20.43%.

About AMS AG/ADR

ams AG designs, manufactures, and sells sensor and analog IC solutions worldwide. The company operates through Consumer, Non-Consumer, and Foundry segments. It provides audio front-ends for personal media players and other mobile consumer devices, as well as standalone amplifiers and telephone integrated circuits (ICs); environmental sensors for appliance, automotive, building technology, consumer, and industrial applications; and light sensors products, including a portfolio of digital ambient light, digital color, proximity detection, light-to-digital, light-to-voltage, and light-to-frequency sensors, as well as linear sensor arrays for intelligent light sensing.

Featured Story: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for AMS AG/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMS AG/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.