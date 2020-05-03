ALSTOM/ADR (OTCMKTS:ALSMY) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ALSTOM/ADR (OTCMKTS:ALSMY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $4.50 price target on the transportation company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Alstom SA develops and markets systems, equipment and services for the railway sector. Its product includes bogies, traction systems, electrification, track laying and urban integrated solution. It also offers services such as parts and repairs, maintenance, customisation, modernisation and support services. Alstom SA is headquartered in France. “

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ALSMY. Deutsche Bank restated a hold rating on shares of ALSTOM/ADR in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of ALSTOM/ADR from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of ALSTOM/ADR from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on ALSTOM/ADR in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. They set a hold rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. ALSTOM/ADR presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.50.

ALSMY stock opened at $3.90 on Thursday. ALSTOM/ADR has a 12-month low of $3.18 and a 12-month high of $5.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.53.

Alstom SA develops and markets systems, equipment, and services for the transport sector in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle-East, and Africa. The company offers metros, tramways, tram-trains, suburban trains, regional trains, high-speed trains, and passengers and freight locomotives; and signaling products, such as rail control systems, security and control, trackside, and interlocking products.

