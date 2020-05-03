Alacer Gold (OTCMKTS:ALIAF) PT Raised to $9.00 at CIBC

Alacer Gold (OTCMKTS:ALIAF) had its price target boosted by CIBC from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 65.14% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Alacer Gold from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Alacer Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Alacer Gold from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st.

ALIAF stock opened at $5.45 on Friday. Alacer Gold has a twelve month low of $2.36 and a twelve month high of $5.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.85.

Alacer Gold Company Profile

Alacer Gold Corp. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of mineral deposits in Turkey. It primarily holds an 80% interest in the ÃÃ¶pler gold mine that is located in the Erzincan Province, east-central Turkey. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is based in Denver, Colorado.

