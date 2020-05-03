ValuEngine Upgrades Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) to Hold

Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Air France-KLM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. AlphaValue cut Air France-KLM from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Societe Generale cut Air France-KLM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Air France-KLM from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Air France-KLM from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Air France-KLM presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.50.

AFLYY stock opened at $4.92 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 0.96. Air France-KLM has a 1 year low of $4.22 and a 1 year high of $12.26.

Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The transportation company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. Air France-KLM had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 17.65%. The firm had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.45 billion. On average, analysts expect that Air France-KLM will post -3.31 EPS for the current year.

Air France-KLM Company Profile

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger transportation services on scheduled flights. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers cargo transportation and aeronautics maintenance services; and other air-transport-related services.

