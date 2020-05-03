Koninklijke Ahold (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

Koninklijke Ahold (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ADRNY. Societe Generale raised shares of Koninklijke Ahold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Koninklijke Ahold from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Koninklijke Ahold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Koninklijke Ahold from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.85.

Get Koninklijke Ahold alerts:

Shares of Koninklijke Ahold stock opened at $23.86 on Friday. Koninklijke Ahold has a 1 year low of $20.25 and a 1 year high of $27.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.81. The company has a market capitalization of $26.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.26.

Koninklijke Ahold (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $19.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.24 billion. Koninklijke Ahold had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 13.40%. As a group, research analysts expect that Koninklijke Ahold will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Koninklijke Ahold Company Profile

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. operates retail food stores primarily in the United States and Europe. The company's store formats include supermarkets, convenience stores, compact hypermarkets, cash and carry, drugstores, hypermarkets, and wine and liquor stores. As of December 30, 2018, it operated 6,769 stores primarily under 19 brands serving approximately 50 million customers, as well as online.

Read More: Market Capitalization, Large-Caps, Mid-Caps, Small-Caps



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Ahold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Ahold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.