Advantage Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) Upgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine

Advantage Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

AAVVF has been the topic of several other research reports. CIBC reissued a “hold” rating and set a $2.50 price objective on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Raymond James raised Advantage Oil & Gas to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Advantage Oil & Gas from $2.25 to $2.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 price objective (up previously from $1.50) on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.30.

OTCMKTS:AAVVF opened at $1.55 on Friday. Advantage Oil & Gas has a 12-month low of $0.61 and a 12-month high of $2.23. The firm has a market cap of $302.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 155.16 and a beta of 1.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces natural gas and liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource that includes 200 net sections of land in Glacier, Wembley, and Valhalla, Alberta.

