Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) Shares Down 6.6%

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS)’s stock price traded down 6.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $26.92 and last traded at $27.27, 688,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 31% from the average session volume of 1,000,740 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.21.

NUS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Citigroup cut their price target on Nu Skin Enterprises from $43.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nu Skin Enterprises presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.63.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.27 and its 200 day moving average is $33.71.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72. The company had revenue of $583.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.49 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 20.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

In other Nu Skin Enterprises news, CEO Ritch N. Wood bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.25 per share, with a total value of $202,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 153,192 shares in the company, valued at $3,102,138. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 47.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 123,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,709,000 after buying an additional 39,720 shares during the period. Clark Estates Inc. NY acquired a new stake in Nu Skin Enterprises in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,010,000. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 24.3% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 47,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 9,244 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 165,250.0% during the first quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 9,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 9,915 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth $35,493,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Nu Skin Enterprises Company Profile (NYSE:NUS)

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes anti-aging personal care products and nutritional supplements under the Nu Skin and Pharmanex category brands worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Me customized skin care systems, ageLOC Spa systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and Epoch products, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

