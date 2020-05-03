Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) Shares Down 6.6%

Alteryx Inc (NYSE:AYX) was down 6.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $103.65 and last traded at $105.75, approximately 2,322,174 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 18% from the average daily volume of 1,970,674 shares. The stock had previously closed at $113.18.

AYX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alteryx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Alteryx from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Alteryx from $152.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Alteryx from $167.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.62.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.94, a current ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 278.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.57.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.43. Alteryx had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 11.89%. The firm had revenue of $156.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.00 million. As a group, analysts expect that Alteryx Inc will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Dean Stoecker sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.69, for a total value of $4,370,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles Cory sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.47, for a total transaction of $366,175.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 474,859 shares of company stock valued at $66,313,926. Corporate insiders own 13.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AYX. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in Alteryx in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Alteryx in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Alteryx by 371.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Alteryx by 590.6% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Inc. purchased a new stake in Alteryx during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. 73.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alteryx Company Profile (NYSE:AYX)

Alteryx, Inc operates a self-service data analytics software platform that enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts, data scientists, and citizen data scientists worldwide. Its software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

