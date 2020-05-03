Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Trading Down 6.5%

Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) dropped 6.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $172.22 and last traded at $174.90, approximately 2,059,282 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 5% from the average daily volume of 2,172,780 shares. The stock had previously closed at $187.13.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Autodesk from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Autodesk from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday. Bernstein Bank lowered Autodesk to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $189.00 to $197.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $182.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Autodesk currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $199.00.
The firm has a market capitalization of $41.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 182.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $160.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $174.19.
In related news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 212 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.81, for a total value of $31,335.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Autodesk in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Clean Yield Group raised its position in Autodesk by 71.5% in the first quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 223 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.
About Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK)
Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.
Featured Story: What does the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) measure?
Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.