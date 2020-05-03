Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Trading Down 6.5%

Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) dropped 6.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $172.22 and last traded at $174.90, approximately 2,059,282 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 5% from the average daily volume of 2,172,780 shares. The stock had previously closed at $187.13.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Autodesk from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Autodesk from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday. Bernstein Bank lowered Autodesk to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $189.00 to $197.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $182.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Autodesk currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $199.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $41.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 182.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $160.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $174.19.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The software company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.03. Autodesk had a net margin of 6.55% and a negative return on equity of 165.74%. The company had revenue of $899.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $891.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 212 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.81, for a total value of $31,335.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Autodesk in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Clean Yield Group raised its position in Autodesk by 71.5% in the first quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 223 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

