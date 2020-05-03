Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) Shares Down 6.5%

Revance Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RVNC) shares fell 6.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $16.25 and last traded at $17.31, 663,171 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 26% from the average session volume of 899,139 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.51.

Several research firms have commented on RVNC. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Revance Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $32.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Sunday, March 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Revance Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target (down from $28.00) on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Revance Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.56.

Get Revance Therapeutics alerts:

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.18. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.73 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 7.24 and a quick ratio of 7.24.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.97) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Revance Therapeutics Inc will post -4.04 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,623 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Revance Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Revance Therapeutics by 147.5% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.49% of the company’s stock.

Revance Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:RVNC)

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of novel neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection (DAXI), which is in phase III clinical trials to treat glabellar (frown) lines and cervical dystonia; and in phase II clinical trials for the treatment of plantar fasciitis, adult upper limb spasticity, and chronic migraine.

Further Reading: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Revance Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revance Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.