Prudential Public (NYSE:PUK) Trading Down 6.5%

Prudential Public Limited (NYSE:PUK) was down 6.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $26.29 and last traded at $26.43, approximately 518,200 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 822,643 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.26.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank raised Prudential Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. HSBC downgraded Prudential Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Prudential Public in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Prudential Public from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Prudential Public from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.00.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.99 and a 200 day moving average of $33.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.02 and a quick ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.50.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be issued a $0.5194 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. Prudential Public’s payout ratio is presently 29.63%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Prudential Public by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Prudential Public during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Prudential Public by 93.2% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Prudential Public in the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Public in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,000. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of retail financial products and services, and asset management services in Asia, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Africa. The company offers health and protection, as well as other life insurance products, including participating business; mutual funds; and personal lines property and casualty insurance, group insurance, and institutional fund management services.

