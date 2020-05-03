Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) Stock Price Down 6.5%

Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV)’s share price dropped 6.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $28.75 and last traded at $29.23, approximately 36,291,720 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 228% from the average daily volume of 11,058,151 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.25.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LUV shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group lowered Southwest Airlines to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on Southwest Airlines from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Buckingham Research downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.33.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.61. The company has a market capitalization of $15.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The airline reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.33. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 18.52% and a net margin of 8.46%. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co will post -3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 1,076,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total transaction of $35,161,642.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ambassador Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 5,400 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 1,600 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hammer Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Hammer Asset Management LLC now owns 42,990 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $2,321,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,332 shares of the airline’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,232 shares of the airline’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a total of 750 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 99 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

