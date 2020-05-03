Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) Shares Down 6.5%

Shares of Paylocity Holding Corp (NASDAQ:PCTY) were down 6.5% on Friday . The company traded as low as $106.51 and last traded at $107.14, approximately 1,444,231 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 121% from the average daily volume of 652,252 shares. The stock had previously closed at $114.53.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PCTY shares. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Paylocity from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Paylocity from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on shares of Paylocity from $162.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Paylocity from $119.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Paylocity in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.64.
The company has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a PE ratio of 103.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.
In other Paylocity news, COO Michael R. Haske sold 15,804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,422,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 796,892 shares in the company, valued at $71,720,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald V. Waters sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total value of $450,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,913,562.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 37.80% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paylocity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Paylocity by 10,400.0% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 420 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new stake in shares of Paylocity during the fourth quarter worth about $147,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Paylocity by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,565 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its stake in Paylocity by 1,369.1% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,616 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.36% of the company’s stock.
About Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY)
Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Paylocity Web Pay for enterprise-grade payroll processing and administration; Paylocity Web HR for employee record management, HR compliance and reporting, HR insight and analytics, and self-service portals; Talent Management for employee performance appraisal process and performance review; Paylocity Web Time, a time and attendance solution; and Paylocity Web Expense, an expense management tool designed to streamline and automate the expense management process.
Featured Story: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
Receive News & Ratings for Paylocity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paylocity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.