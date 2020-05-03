Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) Shares Down 6.5%

Shares of Paylocity Holding Corp (NASDAQ:PCTY) were down 6.5% on Friday . The company traded as low as $106.51 and last traded at $107.14, approximately 1,444,231 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 121% from the average daily volume of 652,252 shares. The stock had previously closed at $114.53.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PCTY shares. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Paylocity from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Paylocity from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on shares of Paylocity from $162.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Paylocity from $119.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Paylocity in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.64.

The company has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a PE ratio of 103.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $128.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.22 million. Paylocity had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 11.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Paylocity Holding Corp will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Paylocity news, COO Michael R. Haske sold 15,804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,422,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 796,892 shares in the company, valued at $71,720,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald V. Waters sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total value of $450,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,913,562.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 37.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paylocity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Paylocity by 10,400.0% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 420 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new stake in shares of Paylocity during the fourth quarter worth about $147,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Paylocity by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,565 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its stake in Paylocity by 1,369.1% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,616 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Paylocity Web Pay for enterprise-grade payroll processing and administration; Paylocity Web HR for employee record management, HR compliance and reporting, HR insight and analytics, and self-service portals; Talent Management for employee performance appraisal process and performance review; Paylocity Web Time, a time and attendance solution; and Paylocity Web Expense, an expense management tool designed to streamline and automate the expense management process.

