RTW Retailwinds (NYSE:RTW) Shares Down 7%

Posted by on May 3rd, 2020

RTW Retailwinds Inc (NYSE:RTW)’s stock price dropped 7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.27 and last traded at $0.29, approximately 2,210,228 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 68% from the average daily volume of 1,312,226 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.31.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.21 and a 200 day moving average of $0.71. The firm has a market cap of $20.34 million, a PE ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RTW. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in RTW Retailwinds by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,808,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after acquiring an additional 84,000 shares during the period. Grace & White Inc. NY increased its stake in shares of RTW Retailwinds by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 1,195,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 88,268 shares in the last quarter. Signia Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of RTW Retailwinds by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Signia Capital Management LLC now owns 2,627,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after purchasing an additional 193,015 shares during the period. Finally, Emancipation Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of RTW Retailwinds by 239.3% during the 4th quarter. Emancipation Management LLC now owns 315,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 222,507 shares in the last quarter. 35.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RTW Retailwinds Company Profile (NYSE:RTW)

RTW Retailwinds, Inc operates as an omni-channel women's fashion retailer in the United States. It offers a merchandise assortment, including wear-to-work, casual apparel and accessories comprising pants, dresses, jackets, knit tops, blouses, sweaters, denims, T-shirts, active wear, handbags, jewelry, and shoes under the New York & Company, NY&C, NY Style, Soho New York & Company Jeans, Lerner, Lerner New York, and Fashion to Figure brand names for women between the ages of 25 and 49.

