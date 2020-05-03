New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) Shares Down 6.4%

New Relic Inc (NYSE:NEWR) dropped 6.4% on Friday . The company traded as low as $50.06 and last traded at $50.28, approximately 540,982 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 1,057,765 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.69.

NEWR has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut New Relic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Barclays downgraded New Relic from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 10th. Wedbush downgraded shares of New Relic from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. UBS Group upgraded shares of New Relic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on shares of New Relic from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.39.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 2.99. The stock has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.52 and a beta of 1.10.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.35. The business had revenue of $153.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.27 million. New Relic had a negative return on equity of 13.19% and a negative net margin of 13.67%. New Relic’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. Equities analysts expect that New Relic Inc will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other New Relic news, CEO Lewis Cirne sold 31,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.80, for a total value of $1,388,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Sachleben sold 1,670 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.97, for a total value of $101,819.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 67,670 shares of company stock valued at $3,634,020. 17.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in New Relic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in New Relic by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 7,451 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of New Relic by 1,213.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 146,235 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,762,000 after acquiring an additional 135,101 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its holdings in shares of New Relic by 42.4% during the first quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 156,388 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,231,000 after purchasing an additional 46,585 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of New Relic by 40.5% in the first quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 171,476 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,929,000 after purchasing an additional 49,446 shares during the last quarter. 83.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides various digital products worldwide. Its cloud-based platform and suite of products include New Relic Platform, which enable organizations to collect, store, and analyze data. The company offers New Relic Application Performance Management that provides visibility into the performance and usage of server-based applications, such as data pertaining to response time, transaction throughput, error rates, top transactions, and user satisfaction; New Relic Mobile, which provides code-level visibility into the performance and health of mobile applications running on the iOS and Android mobile operating systems; and New Relic Browser that monitors the page view experiences of actual end-users for desktop and mobile browser-based applications.

