Citigroup (NYSE:C) Trading Down 6.3%

Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) shares traded down 6.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $45.22 and last traded at $45.52, 28,066,485 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 16% from the average session volume of 24,226,367 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.56.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on C. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Citigroup from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Citigroup from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.98.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.34 and a 200 day moving average of $67.16. The firm has a market cap of $101.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.30, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.16. Citigroup had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 16.56%. The company had revenue of $20.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 4th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 1st. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.91%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Citigroup by 71.6% in the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 268.7% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Citigroup by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

