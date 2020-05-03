Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) Stock Price Down 6.4%

Acadia Healthcare Company Inc (NASDAQ:ACHC) dropped 6.4% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $21.68 and last traded at $22.47, approximately 619,331 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 985,166 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.01.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ACHC. Stephens assumed coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.75.

Get Acadia Healthcare alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.12, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. Acadia Healthcare had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 7.35%. The company had revenue of $780.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $780.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Acadia Healthcare Company Inc will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brinker Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 1.8% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 25,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in Acadia Healthcare by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 75,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 14,829 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 21,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 4,117 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 21,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 7,229 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

Acadia Healthcare Company Profile (NASDAQ:ACHC)

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Puerto Rico.

Read More: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.