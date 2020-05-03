Dana (NYSE:DAN) Shares Down 6.3%

Dana Inc (NYSE:DAN)’s share price traded down 6.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $10.42 and last traded at $10.78, 2,766,522 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 36% from the average session volume of 2,038,560 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.50.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DAN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dana from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dana in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Dana from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet lowered Dana from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Dana from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Dana presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.57.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.46, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.50.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Dana had a return on equity of 21.15% and a net margin of 1.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Dana Inc will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Dana by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,997,951 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $127,363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070,436 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in shares of Dana by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 5,275,431 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $41,201,000 after buying an additional 185,279 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dana by 174.9% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,939,421 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $30,767,000 after acquiring an additional 2,506,592 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Dana by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,698,358 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $67,311,000 after acquiring an additional 521,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Dana by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,512,216 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $45,722,000 after acquiring an additional 29,600 shares during the last quarter. 97.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Dana (NYSE:DAN)

Dana Incorporated provides drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products to vehicle and engine manufacturer in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Commercial Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Technologies, and Power Technologies.

