Dana (NYSE:DAN) Shares Down 6.3%

Posted by on May 3rd, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Dana Inc (NYSE:DAN)’s share price traded down 6.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $10.42 and last traded at $10.78, 2,766,522 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 36% from the average session volume of 2,038,560 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.50.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DAN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dana from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dana in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Dana from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet lowered Dana from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Dana from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Dana presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.57.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.46, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.50.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Dana had a return on equity of 21.15% and a net margin of 1.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Dana Inc will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Dana by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,997,951 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $127,363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070,436 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in shares of Dana by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 5,275,431 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $41,201,000 after buying an additional 185,279 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dana by 174.9% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,939,421 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $30,767,000 after acquiring an additional 2,506,592 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Dana by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,698,358 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $67,311,000 after acquiring an additional 521,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Dana by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,512,216 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $45,722,000 after acquiring an additional 29,600 shares during the last quarter. 97.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Dana (NYSE:DAN)

Dana Incorporated provides drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products to vehicle and engine manufacturer in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Commercial Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Technologies, and Power Technologies.

Further Reading: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Dana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment PT Lowered to $56.00
Allied Properties Real Estate Investment PT Lowered to $56.00
Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Upgraded to “Buy” at Canaccord Genuity
Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Upgraded to “Buy” at Canaccord Genuity
TD Securities Increases Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Price Target to $50.00
TD Securities Increases Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Price Target to $50.00
Africa Oil Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine
Africa Oil Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine
Antofagasta Given Underweight Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.
Antofagasta Given Underweight Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.
CSFB Upgrades AMS AG/ADR to “Outperform”
CSFB Upgrades AMS AG/ADR to “Outperform”


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report