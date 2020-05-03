JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) Trading Down 6.4%

JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS)’s share price fell 6.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $14.47 and last traded at $14.80, 961,498 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 33% from the average session volume of 1,444,391 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.82.

JKS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of JinkoSolar in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered JinkoSolar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of JinkoSolar from $7.97 to $6.88 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of JinkoSolar in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, CICC Research upgraded shares of JinkoSolar from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. JinkoSolar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.78.

The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.98. The stock has a market cap of $696.29 million, a P/E ratio of 7.63, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.58.

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 13th. The semiconductor company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.05). JinkoSolar had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 8.49%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. JinkoSolar’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JKS. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of JinkoSolar by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,881,670 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,318,000 after acquiring an additional 129,167 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in JinkoSolar by 42.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,645,118 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $24,429,000 after purchasing an additional 492,914 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its position in shares of JinkoSolar by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 1,120,498 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,200,000 after purchasing an additional 407,299 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of JinkoSolar by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,079,205 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $24,271,000 after purchasing an additional 330,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JinkoSolar by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 947,715 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,314,000 after buying an additional 156,715 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.61% of the company’s stock.

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots.

