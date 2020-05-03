PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) Trading Down 6.4%

Posted by on May 3rd, 2020

PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) shares traded down 6.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $3.80 and last traded at $4.11, 709,389 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 5% from the average session volume of 675,989 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.39.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AGS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PlayAGS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine upgraded PlayAGS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on PlayAGS from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Roth Capital lowered their target price on PlayAGS from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on PlayAGS from $15.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.33.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.77 and a 200 day moving average of $8.84.

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. PlayAGS had a negative return on equity of 5.23% and a negative net margin of 3.86%. The company had revenue of $77.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.60 million. Analysts forecast that PlayAGS Inc will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in PlayAGS by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 518,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,334,000 after acquiring an additional 25,957 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of PlayAGS during the third quarter worth about $63,000. LGT Capital Partners LTD. grew its stake in PlayAGS by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 390,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,734,000 after purchasing an additional 70,354 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC increased its holdings in PlayAGS by 55.8% in the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 21,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 7,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in PlayAGS by 126.2% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 29,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 16,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

PlayAGS Company Profile (NYSE:AGS)

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

