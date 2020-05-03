Dell (NYSE:DELL) Trading Down 6.3%

Dell Inc. (NYSE:DELL)’s share price was down 6.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $39.78 and last traded at $40.00, approximately 1,876,670 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 3,231,610 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.69.

A number of research analysts have commented on DELL shares. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on Dell from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Dell from $65.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Dell from $68.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating on shares of Dell in a report on Sunday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Dell has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.80.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.05, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.57 billion, a PE ratio of 6.23, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.82.

Dell (NYSE:DELL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The technology company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.03. Dell had a return on equity of 217.89% and a net margin of 5.30%. The company had revenue of $24.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.86 EPS. Dell’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dell Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael S. Dell acquired 161,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.01 per share, with a total value of $4,357,982.47. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 603,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,296,159.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Howard D. Elias sold 7,701 shares of Dell stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $385,050.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 498,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,933,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 120,207 shares of company stock worth $4,923,660 over the last quarter. 14.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DELL. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Dell during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dell during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dell in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Dell by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group boosted its stake in Dell by 1,327.8% during the 1st quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 1,285 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.86% of the company’s stock.

About Dell (NYSE:DELL)

Dell Inc (Dell) is a global information technology company that offers its customers a range of solutions and services delivered directly by Dell and through other distribution channels. Dell is a holding company that conducts its business worldwide through its subsidiaries. The Company operates in four segments: Large Enterprise, Public, Small and Medium Business, and Consumer.

