Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) Trading Down 6.3%

Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)’s share price traded down 6.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $70.35 and last traded at $70.83, 729,315 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 9% from the average session volume of 804,712 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.60.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CRUS shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Cirrus Logic from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on Cirrus Logic from $70.00 to $94.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Cowen raised Cirrus Logic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cirrus Logic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.78.
The stock has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $64.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.01 and a quick ratio of 3.23.
In other Cirrus Logic news, CEO Jason P. Rhode sold 85,091 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.24, for a total value of $6,742,610.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 302,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,009,640.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Bradley J. Fluke sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.80, for a total value of $866,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,120 shares in the company, valued at $403,456. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 54.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,082,925 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $336,474,000 after buying an additional 1,439,970 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic in the fourth quarter valued at $80,559,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic in the 4th quarter worth about $28,930,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 56.2% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 843,651 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $69,523,000 after purchasing an additional 303,631 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS bought a new position in Cirrus Logic during the 4th quarter valued at about $19,271,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.
About Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS)
Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) for a range of consumer and industrial markets. The company offers portable and non-portable audio, and other products. Its products include analog and mixed-signal audio converters, and digital signal processing products for mobile applications; codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters and digital-to-analog converters into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; digital interface products; and standalone digital signal processors.
