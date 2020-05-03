Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) Trading Down 6.3%

Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)’s share price traded down 6.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $70.35 and last traded at $70.83, 729,315 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 9% from the average session volume of 804,712 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.60.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CRUS shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Cirrus Logic from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on Cirrus Logic from $70.00 to $94.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Cowen raised Cirrus Logic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cirrus Logic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.78.

The stock has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $64.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.01 and a quick ratio of 3.23.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $374.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.33 million. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The business’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cirrus Logic news, CEO Jason P. Rhode sold 85,091 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.24, for a total value of $6,742,610.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 302,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,009,640.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Bradley J. Fluke sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.80, for a total value of $866,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,120 shares in the company, valued at $403,456. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 54.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,082,925 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $336,474,000 after buying an additional 1,439,970 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic in the fourth quarter valued at $80,559,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic in the 4th quarter worth about $28,930,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 56.2% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 843,651 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $69,523,000 after purchasing an additional 303,631 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS bought a new position in Cirrus Logic during the 4th quarter valued at about $19,271,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) for a range of consumer and industrial markets. The company offers portable and non-portable audio, and other products. Its products include analog and mixed-signal audio converters, and digital signal processing products for mobile applications; codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters and digital-to-analog converters into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; digital interface products; and standalone digital signal processors.

