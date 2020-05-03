Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Trading Down 6.3%

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) shares dropped 6.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $33.45 and last traded at $33.62, approximately 760,492 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 1,106,393 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.88.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WAL shares. UBS Group downgraded shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $38.50 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $68.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $62.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Western Alliance Bancorporation has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.56.

Get Western Alliance Bancorporation alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.49 and its 200-day moving average is $47.50. The company has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 7.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $285.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.33 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 15.78% and a net margin of 35.68%. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.66%.

In other news, Director Marianne Boyd Johnson sold 8,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.90, for a total transaction of $497,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Randall S. Theisen sold 1,950 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.64, for a total value of $108,498.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,190,991.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired 17,500 shares of company stock worth $575,525 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WAL. FMR LLC increased its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 52.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 451,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,549,000 after purchasing an additional 154,596 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 1,397.3% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 272,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,539,000 after purchasing an additional 253,938 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 0.7% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 111,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,125,000 after buying an additional 779 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 76,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,345,000 after buying an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 465,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,871,000 after buying an additional 67,995 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts.

Read More: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.