Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Trading Down 6.2%

Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER)’s share price fell 6.2% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $28.33 and last traded at $28.39, 19,277,221 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 47% from the average session volume of 36,268,047 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.27.

UBER has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Sunday, February 9th. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.19.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.18 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.04. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 89.29% and a negative net margin of 60.13%. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. The business’s revenue was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies Inc will post -2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Uber Technologies news, Director Garrett Camp sold 170,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.62, for a total value of $6,565,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Thuan Pham sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total value of $1,600,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 4,539,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $181,634,557.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,100,000 shares of company stock valued at $65,398,000. 8.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UBER. Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 216.8% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.78% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and supports proprietary technology applications that enable independent providers of ridesharing, and meal preparation and delivery services to transact with end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Core Platform and Other Bets. Its driver partners provide ridesharing services through a range of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis, as well as based on the number of riders under the UberBLACK, UberX, UberPOOL, Express POOL, and Uber Bus names; and restaurant and delivery partners provide meal preparation and delivery services under the Uber Eats name.

