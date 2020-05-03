EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Stock Price Down 6.2%

EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) shares were down 6.2% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $43.83 and last traded at $44.57, approximately 5,699,238 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 6,469,634 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.51.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EOG. Raymond James reduced their price target on EOG Resources from $78.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on EOG Resources from $110.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Edward Jones downgraded EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.42 and its 200-day moving average is $65.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.44, a PEG ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.18.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The energy exploration company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.20. EOG Resources had a net margin of 15.74% and a return on equity of 13.89%. The company had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that EOG Resources Inc will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 16th were issued a $0.375 dividend. This is a boost from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.12%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY grew its stake in EOG Resources by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 20,652 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in EOG Resources by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 685 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors raised its position in EOG Resources by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 16,491 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 2.0% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,795 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. 87.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EOG Resources Company Profile (NYSE:EOG)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

