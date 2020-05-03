Oncolytics Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Oncolytics Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,190,000 shares, a drop of 5.6% from the March 31st total of 1,260,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 783,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days. Currently, 4.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

ONCY stock opened at $1.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $61.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 2.48. Oncolytics Biotech has a 12 month low of $0.35 and a 12 month high of $6.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.85.

Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.08). On average, research analysts expect that Oncolytics Biotech will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oncolytics Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Oncolytics Biotech in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Oncolytics Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oncolytics Biotech in the first quarter worth about $62,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Oncolytics Biotech by 503.6% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Oncolytics Biotech in the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in Oncolytics Biotech during the fourth quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Oncolytics Biotech during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Oncolytics Biotech Inc, a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing REOLYSIN, an immuno-oncology viral-agent that comprises three programs: chemotherapy combinations to trigger selective tumor lysis; immune modulator combinations to facilitate innate immune responses; and immuno-therapy combinations to produce adaptive immune responses.

