Mimecast Ltd (NASDAQ:MIME) Short Interest Down 5.5% in April

Mimecast Ltd (NASDAQ:MIME) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,050,000 shares, a decline of 5.5% from the March 31st total of 2,170,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 967,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days. Approximately 3.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:MIME opened at $40.10 on Friday. Mimecast has a 1 year low of $25.14 and a 1 year high of $54.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -364.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.68.

Get Mimecast alerts:

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. Mimecast had a negative return on equity of 0.64% and a negative net margin of 1.64%. The firm had revenue of $110.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mimecast will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Dougherty & Co upgraded Mimecast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Mimecast in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. BidaskClub cut Mimecast from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Mimecast from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Mimecast in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mimecast currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.71.

In other Mimecast news, Director Neil Murray sold 35,000 shares of Mimecast stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.12, for a total transaction of $1,719,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,591,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,182,584.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher Fitzgerald sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.16, for a total transaction of $132,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,042 shares in the company, valued at $1,105,854.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 92,348 shares of company stock worth $3,678,700. Company insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Mimecast in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Mimecast in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $89,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its position in Mimecast by 80.1% in the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 3,118 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 1,387 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Mimecast by 193.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,526 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 2,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mimecast during the fourth quarter worth $167,000. 75.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mimecast Company Profile

Mimecast Limited, a email and data security company, provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security services, including targeted threat protection services, such as URL Protect that addresses the threat from emails containing malicious links; Attachment Protect that reduces threat from weaponized or malware-laden attachments used in spear-phishing and other attacks; Impersonation Protect that gives protection from malware-less social engineering attacks; and Internal Email Protect, which allows customers to monitor, detect, and remediate security threats that originate from within their internal email systems.

Featured Story: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Mimecast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mimecast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.