Perma-Pipe International Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PPIH) Short Interest Update

Perma-Pipe International Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PPIH) was the target of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a decline of 5.5% from the March 31st total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of PPIH stock opened at $5.68 on Friday. Perma-Pipe International has a twelve month low of $5.32 and a twelve month high of $10.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 0.41.

Perma-Pipe International (NASDAQ:PPIH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $32.26 million during the quarter. Perma-Pipe International had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 6.59%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Perma-Pipe International by 33.3% during the first quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 60,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Perma-Pipe International during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Perma-Pipe International by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 237,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after acquiring an additional 4,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Perma-Pipe International by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 432,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,054,000 after acquiring an additional 14,371 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.59% of the company’s stock.

Perma-Pipe International Company Profile

Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engineers, designs, manufactures, and sells specialty piping and leak detection systems. The company offers insulated and jacketed district heating and cooling piping systems for energy distribution from central energy plants to various locations; and primary and secondary containment piping systems for transporting chemicals, hazardous fluids, and petroleum products, as well as engages in the coating and/or insulation of oil and gas gathering and transmission pipelines.

