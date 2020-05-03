BlackRock TCP Capital Corp (NASDAQ:TCPC) Short Interest Down 5.3% in April

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp (NASDAQ:TCPC) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 913,700 shares, a decrease of 5.3% from the March 31st total of 964,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 634,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

TCPC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised BlackRock TCP Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on BlackRock TCP Capital from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on BlackRock TCP Capital from $15.00 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BlackRock TCP Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.80.

Get BlackRock TCP Capital alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ TCPC opened at $8.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. BlackRock TCP Capital has a one year low of $4.02 and a one year high of $14.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $500.83 million, a PE ratio of 15.71 and a beta of 1.53.

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The investment management company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $47.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.62 million. BlackRock TCP Capital had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 15.67%. Research analysts anticipate that BlackRock TCP Capital will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Brian F. Wruble bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.96 per share, for a total transaction of $64,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Rajneesh Vig purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.31 per share, with a total value of $83,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 59,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,522.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 24,500 shares of company stock valued at $249,175. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barnett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock TCP Capital by 40.2% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,999 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,153 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock TCP Capital during the fourth quarter worth $105,000. Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 25.7% in the first quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 20,497 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 4,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $166,000. 31.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BlackRock TCP Capital

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It seeks to invest in the United States.

Read More: Compound Interest

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock TCP Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock TCP Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.