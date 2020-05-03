Short Interest in National Energy Services Reunited Corp (NASDAQ:NESR) Drops By 5.2%

National Energy Services Reunited Corp (NASDAQ:NESR) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,170,000 shares, a drop of 5.2% from the March 31st total of 2,290,000 shares. Approximately 3.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 267,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.1 days.

NASDAQ NESR opened at $4.99 on Friday. National Energy Services Reunited has a 12-month low of $4.04 and a 12-month high of $10.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $445.53 million, a P/E ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 0.79.

National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.21. National Energy Services Reunited had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 5.98%. The business had revenue of $185.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.76 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that National Energy Services Reunited will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NESR. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of National Energy Services Reunited from $14.50 to $13.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of National Energy Services Reunited in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Barclays lifted their target price on National Energy Services Reunited from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Energy Services Reunited from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 25th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in National Energy Services Reunited by 870.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 5,189 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 440.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 9,187 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of National Energy Services Reunited in the 4th quarter valued at $180,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in National Energy Services Reunited during the 4th quarter worth about $195,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of National Energy Services Reunited in the fourth quarter valued at about $215,000. Institutional investors own 23.33% of the company’s stock.

About National Energy Services Reunited

National Energy Services Reunited Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to oil and gas companies in the Middle East, North Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It operates through Production Services, and Drilling and Evaluation Services segments. The Production Services segment offers coiled tubing services, such as nitrogen lifting, fishing, milling, clean-out, scale removal, and other well applications; primary and remedial cementing services; stimulation and pumping services; nitrogen services; and filtration services, as well as frac tanks and pumping units.

