Mistras Group Inc (NYSE:MG) Short Interest Down 5.2% in April

Mistras Group Inc (NYSE:MG) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 183,000 shares, a drop of 5.2% from the March 31st total of 193,000 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 216,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

In other Mistras Group news, Chairman Sotirios J. Vahaviolos acquired 87,670 shares of Mistras Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.52 per share, with a total value of $396,268.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 10,438,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,181,455. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James J. Forese acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.26 per share, for a total transaction of $42,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,027.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 103,670 shares of company stock worth $464,428 over the last quarter. 42.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in shares of Mistras Group by 65.2% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 72,233 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 28,520 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mistras Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $662,000. Lapides Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Mistras Group by 122.7% during the 4th quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 106,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 58,900 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Mistras Group by 57.4% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 24,123 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 8,800 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Mistras Group by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 659,512 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,410,000 after buying an additional 15,982 shares in the last quarter. 56.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MG opened at $4.42 on Friday. Mistras Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.77 and a fifty-two week high of $16.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.91 million, a P/E ratio of 21.05 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.42.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Mistras Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mistras Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 28th. Maxim Group lowered their price objective on Mistras Group to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Mistras Group to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Mistras Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Mistras Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

About Mistras Group

Mistras Group, Inc provides technology-enabled asset protection solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Services, International, and Products and Systems. It offers traditional non-destructive testing, and inspection and testing program services; and engineering consulting services.

