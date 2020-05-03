Gladstone Land Corp (NASDAQ:LAND) Short Interest Update

Gladstone Land Corp (NASDAQ:LAND) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 378,900 shares, a decrease of 5.1% from the March 31st total of 399,100 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 163,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LAND. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gladstone Land from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. BidaskClub raised Gladstone Land from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on Gladstone Land from $13.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.58.

Get Gladstone Land alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:LAND opened at $13.70 on Friday. Gladstone Land has a 52-week low of $9.61 and a 52-week high of $14.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $286.47 million, a P/E ratio of 23.71 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.66.

Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $13.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.03 million. Gladstone Land had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 0.73%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Gladstone Land will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 19th will be given a dividend of $0.0447 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 18th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. Gladstone Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.74%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAND. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Land by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the period. Intl Fcstone Inc. lifted its holdings in Gladstone Land by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Intl Fcstone Inc. now owns 13,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Gladstone Land by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Gladstone Land by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Gladstone Land by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 16,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.99% of the company’s stock.

About Gladstone Land

Gladstone Land is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust that invests in farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S., which it leases to unrelated third-party farmer-tenants. The Company reports the current fair value of its farmland on a quarterly basis; as of December 31, 2018, its estimated net asset value was $12.88 per share.

Featured Story: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.