Bank of America Corp DE Lowers Position in Nymox Pharmaceutical Corp (NASDAQ:NYMX)

Bank of America Corp DE trimmed its position in shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical Corp (NASDAQ:NYMX) by 15.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 108,764 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 19,437 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Nymox Pharmaceutical were worth $239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Nymox Pharmaceutical by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 41,278 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 8,900 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical by 481.6% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,515 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 9,535 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical by 84.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 35,681 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 16,291 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Nymox Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

Nymox Pharmaceutical stock opened at $2.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.54 million, a P/E ratio of -14.50 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.43. Nymox Pharmaceutical Corp has a 1 year low of $1.32 and a 1 year high of $4.09.

Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter. Nymox Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 11,445.22% and a negative return on equity of 196.80%.

Nymox Pharmaceutical Profile

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of drugs for the aging population. It markets NicAlert and TobacAlert test strips that use urine or saliva to detect use of tobacco products. The company also offers AlzheimAlert, a proprietary urine assay that aids physicians in the diagnosis of Alzheimer's disease.

