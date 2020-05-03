Bank of America Corp DE Purchases Shares of 6,147 SPDR Kensho Future Security ETF (NYSEARCA:FITE)

Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Kensho Future Security ETF (NYSEARCA:FITE) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000. Bank of America Corp DE owned 1.23% of SPDR Kensho Future Security ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Kensho Future Security ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $185,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Kensho Future Security ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $753,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. acquired a new stake in SPDR Kensho Future Security ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,054,000. Finally, Niemann Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Kensho Future Security ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,097,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FITE opened at $32.94 on Friday. SPDR Kensho Future Security ETF has a twelve month low of $24.47 and a twelve month high of $42.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.88 and its 200-day moving average is $37.16.

Further Reading: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Kensho Future Security ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Kensho Future Security ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.