Bank of America Corp DE Sells 2,312 Shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG)

Bank of America Corp DE cut its holdings in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,312 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.09% of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,383,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,677,000 after buying an additional 222,902 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 588,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,186,000 after acquiring an additional 10,289 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its stake in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 150,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 137,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after acquiring an additional 27,500 shares during the period. Finally, Orinda Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Orinda Asset Management LLC now owns 134,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 9,221 shares during the last quarter. 34.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT stock opened at $5.83 on Friday. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc has a 12 month low of $3.79 and a 12 month high of $12.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.12.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.73). The business had revenue of $52.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.18 million.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th were paid a $0.1625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 24th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.15%.

BRG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Compass Point lowered Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. B. Riley downgraded shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.00.

About Bluerock Residential Growth REIT

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc (NYSE American: BRG) is a real estate investment trust that focuses on developing and acquiring a diversified portfolio of institutional-quality highly amenitized live/work/play apartment communities in demographically attractive knowledge economy growth markets to appeal to the renter by choice.

