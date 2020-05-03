Bank of America Corp DE Sells 7,146 Shares of Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LIND)

Bank of America Corp DE decreased its position in Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LIND) by 32.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,128 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,146 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Lindblad Expeditions were worth $247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Lindblad Expeditions by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 1,489 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions during the 4th quarter worth $117,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions during the 4th quarter worth $175,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Lindblad Expeditions by 121.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 11,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Lindblad Expeditions in the 4th quarter valued at about $405,000. 57.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:LIND opened at $6.90 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.99. The company has a market cap of $332.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc has a one year low of $3.01 and a one year high of $19.29.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. Lindblad Expeditions had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 3.99%. The company had revenue of $75.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.70 million. Equities research analysts expect that Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lindblad Expeditions news, Director Mark Ein acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.47 per share, with a total value of $223,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 247,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,104,729.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John M. Fahey, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of Lindblad Expeditions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.02 per share, for a total transaction of $70,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 77,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $543,565.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 50.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Lindblad Expeditions from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Lindblad Expeditions in a research note on Friday. TheStreet downgraded Lindblad Expeditions from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. BidaskClub raised Lindblad Expeditions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Lindblad Expeditions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Lindblad Expeditions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Lindblad Expeditions Profile

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides expedition cruising and adventure travel services. It delivers voyages through a fleet of eight owned expedition ships and five seasonal charter vessels under the Lindblad brand; and operates eco-conscious expeditions and nature focused small-group tours under the Natural Habitat brand.

