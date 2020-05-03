Bank of America Corp DE Has $244,000 Holdings in Global Indemnity Ltd (NASDAQ:GBLI)

Bank of America Corp DE decreased its position in Global Indemnity Ltd (NASDAQ:GBLI) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,228 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 794 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.06% of Global Indemnity worth $244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GBLI. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Global Indemnity by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 174,342 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,397,000 after purchasing an additional 2,959 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Global Indemnity during the 4th quarter worth $242,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Global Indemnity during the fourth quarter worth $457,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Indemnity in the fourth quarter valued at about $323,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Global Indemnity by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 17,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.96% of the company’s stock.

GBLI opened at $24.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27. Global Indemnity Ltd has a 52-week low of $22.27 and a 52-week high of $34.65. The firm has a market cap of $351.51 million, a P/E ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.96 and its 200-day moving average is $27.99.

Global Indemnity (NASDAQ:GBLI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Global Indemnity had a net margin of 11.58% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The firm had revenue of $175.91 million for the quarter.

GBLI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Global Indemnity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Global Indemnity from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Global Indemnity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd.

In other Global Indemnity news, insider Stephen Green bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.00 per share, for a total transaction of $52,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 31,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $806,546. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 7,225 shares of company stock valued at $201,975. 42.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Global Indemnity Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Reinsurance Operations. The Commercial Lines segment distributes property, general liability, casualty, and professional lines products, as well as products for vacant, and under construction and renovation dwellings.

