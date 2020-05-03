Bank of America Corp DE Reduces Stock Holdings in Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY)

Bank of America Corp DE cut its holdings in Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) by 17.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,389 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 17,771 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Accuray were worth $244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Accuray by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 614,682 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after acquiring an additional 51,825 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Accuray in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Archon Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Accuray by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,364,484 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,308,000 after purchasing an additional 95,888 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accuray during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Accuray by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,926,313 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $13,892,000 after purchasing an additional 35,804 shares during the last quarter. 74.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ARAY opened at $2.30 on Friday. Accuray Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $1.33 and a fifty-two week high of $4.68. The company has a market capitalization of $208.08 million, a PE ratio of 115.06 and a beta of 2.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.07. Accuray had a negative return on equity of 15.65% and a net margin of 0.64%. The business had revenue of $99.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.46 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Accuray Incorporated will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ARAY has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine raised Accuray from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded Accuray from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Accuray from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Accuray from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.75.

Accuray Incorporated designs, develops, and sells radiosurgery and radiation therapy systems for the treatment of tumors in the body. The company offers the CyberKnife System, a robotic stereotactic radiosurgery and stereotactic body radiation therapy system used for the treatment of various types of cancer and tumors in the body.

