Citizens, Inc. (NYSE:CIA) Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE trimmed its stake in shares of Citizens, Inc. (NYSE:CIA) by 17.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,050 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 7,433 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.07% of Citizens worth $243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CIA. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Citizens by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,530 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Citizens by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 208,867 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after buying an additional 3,091 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Citizens by 50.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,276 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 3,453 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Citizens during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Citizens by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 102,897 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 7,297 shares during the period. 24.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Citizens from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

Shares of NYSE CIA opened at $5.59 on Friday. Citizens, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.55 and a 12-month high of $7.72. The company has a market cap of $281.40 million, a PE ratio of -111.80 and a beta of 0.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.39.

Citizens (NYSE:CIA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The insurance provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $67.72 million for the quarter. Citizens had a negative return on equity of 0.57% and a negative net margin of 0.55%.

Citizens, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Life Insurance and Home Service Insurance. The Life Insurance segment issues ordinary whole life insurance and endowment policies in the United States dollar-denominated amounts to international residents in approximately 20 countries through 1,110 independent marketing consultants, as well as through approximately 50 independent marketing firms and consultants throughout the United States.

