Bank of America Corp DE Sells 64,741 Shares of Meet Group Inc (NASDAQ:MEET)

Bank of America Corp DE decreased its position in Meet Group Inc (NASDAQ:MEET) by 57.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,373 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 64,741 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.07% of Meet Group worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Meet Group by 153.0% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,576,253 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557,900 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Meet Group by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,347,374 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,761,000 after buying an additional 499,427 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Meet Group by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,568,254 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,857,000 after buying an additional 63,760 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Meet Group by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,280,968 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,418,000 after acquiring an additional 284,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Meet Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,729,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MEET opened at $6.21 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $441.12 million, a PE ratio of 38.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.88. Meet Group Inc has a 12-month low of $3.05 and a 12-month high of $7.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Meet Group (NASDAQ:MEET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 11th. The information services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $57.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.58 million. Meet Group had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 5.35%. Meet Group’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Meet Group Inc will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Frederic Beckley sold 45,061 shares of Meet Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $315,427.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 239,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,677,046. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 1,413,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.04, for a total value of $8,537,467.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,474,380 shares of company stock valued at $27,385,635. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MEET shares. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $6.30 price objective on shares of Meet Group in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. BidaskClub lowered Meet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 25th. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Meet Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $6.50 to $6.30 in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Aegis restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.25 price objective on shares of Meet Group in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Meet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Meet Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.74.

The Meet Group, Inc operates a portfolio of mobile social entertainment applications to meet the need for human connection worldwide. The company leverages a live-streaming video platform, empowering community to forge meaningful connections. The company's primary applications include, MeetMe, LOVOO, Skout, Tagged, and Growlr, which keeps mobile daily active users, entertained and engaged, and originate numbers of casual chats, friendships, dates, and marriages.

