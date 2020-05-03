Bank of America Corp DE Trims Position in Colliers International Group Inc (NASDAQ:CIGI)

Bank of America Corp DE lowered its position in Colliers International Group Inc (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) by 84.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,553 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Colliers International Group were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIGI. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Colliers International Group by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 183,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,284,000 after purchasing an additional 4,015 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Colliers International Group by 446.3% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,013,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,891,000 after buying an additional 827,794 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 27,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,170,000 after buying an additional 4,366 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Colliers International Group by 134.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 115,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,042,000 after buying an additional 66,486 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Colliers International Group by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 255,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,722,000 after acquiring an additional 40,856 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Colliers International Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CIGI opened at $49.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.92. Colliers International Group Inc has a 1 year low of $33.93 and a 1 year high of $92.07.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.37. Colliers International Group had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 22.67%. The business had revenue of $630.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $659.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Colliers International Group Inc will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CIGI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut Colliers International Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. BidaskClub raised Colliers International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Colliers International Group from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Colliers International Group from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Colliers International Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.25.

In other Colliers International Group news, major shareholder Spruce House Partnership Llc sold 260,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.47, for a total value of $12,086,847.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

About Colliers International Group

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australasia, and internationally. The company offers sales brokerage services, which include purchases and sales, debt placement, equity capital raising, market value opinions, acquisition advisory, and transaction management services; and lease brokerage services comprising landlord and tenant representation services.

Read More: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Colliers International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colliers International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.