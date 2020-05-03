Bank of America Corp DE Sells 2,295 Shares of Pure Cycle Co. (NASDAQ:PCYO)

Bank of America Corp DE trimmed its holdings in Pure Cycle Co. (NASDAQ:PCYO) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,321 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,295 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Pure Cycle were worth $243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PCYO. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Pure Cycle by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 342,755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,315,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Pure Cycle by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 335,685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,226,000 after purchasing an additional 2,962 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Pure Cycle by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 284,104 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,577,000 after purchasing an additional 5,546 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Pure Cycle during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,576,000. Finally, Epiq Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pure Cycle in the fourth quarter worth about $3,013,000. 53.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pure Cycle alerts:

NASDAQ:PCYO opened at $9.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $244.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.74. Pure Cycle Co. has a 1 year low of $7.18 and a 1 year high of $13.83.

In other news, major shareholder Plaisance Spv I, Llc acquired 13,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.58 per share, with a total value of $125,268.08. Also, major shareholder Plaisance Capital Llc bought 31,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.69 per share, with a total value of $269,390.00. Insiders have purchased a total of 64,076 shares of company stock worth $581,258 in the last 90 days. 5.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Pure Cycle from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Pure Cycle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Pure Cycle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th.

Pure Cycle Profile

Pure Cycle Corporation designs, constructs, operates, and maintains water and wastewater systems in the Denver metropolitan area and Colorado Front Range in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale Water and Wastewater Services, and Land Development Activities. The company offers utility services, including water production, storage, treatment, wastewater collection and treatment, irrigation water treatment and transmission, construction management, billing and collection, and emergency response services, as well as bulk transmission services to retail distribution systems.

Recommended Story: Buyback For Investors Defined

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCYO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pure Cycle Co. (NASDAQ:PCYO).

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Cycle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Cycle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.