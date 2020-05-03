BioLife Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:BLFS) Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE lessened its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:BLFS) by 53.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,047 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 17,086 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in BioLife Solutions were worth $243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BLFS. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 101.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,555 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in BioLife Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in BioLife Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 77.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,669 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 3,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $168,000. 50.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BLFS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stephens started coverage on BioLife Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. B. Riley lowered their price objective on BioLife Solutions from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of BioLife Solutions in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of BioLife Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.42.

In related news, CEO Michael Rice sold 18,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.03, for a total transaction of $169,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 233,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,108,405.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Aby J. Mathew sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.25, for a total transaction of $92,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 179,562 shares in the company, valued at $1,660,948.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 159,219 shares of company stock worth $1,861,390 in the last quarter. Insiders own 27.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLFS opened at $10.54 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.31. BioLife Solutions Inc has a twelve month low of $7.37 and a twelve month high of $21.18. The company has a current ratio of 6.49, a quick ratio of 5.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $223.54 million, a PE ratio of 23.95, a P/E/G ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 1.39.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. BioLife Solutions had a net margin of 40.42% and a return on equity of 3.33%. The firm had revenue of $8.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.72 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BioLife Solutions Inc will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets grade cell and tissue hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs in the United States. Its products are serum-free and protein-free solutions, which are formulated to reduce preservation-induced cell damage and death.

