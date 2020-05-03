Bank of America Corp DE Has $243,000 Holdings in Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCCI)

Bank of America Corp DE trimmed its holdings in Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCCI) by 47.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,981 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Heritage-Crystal Clean were worth $243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HCCI. FMR LLC grew its position in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 131.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 785,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,548,000 after buying an additional 446,000 shares in the last quarter. THB Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean during the 4th quarter valued at $6,667,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,791,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $87,554,000 after acquiring an additional 117,675 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in the first quarter worth $783,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 766.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 15,737 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.03% of the company’s stock.

HCCI stock opened at $17.60 on Friday. Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.30 and a 1 year high of $32.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $439.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.68.

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $107.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.40 million. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a net margin of 3.55% and a return on equity of 10.22%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on HCCI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from $32.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a report on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Heritage-Crystal Clean Company Profile

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc, through its subsidiary, Heritage-Crystal Clean, LLC, provides parts cleaning, and hazardous and non-hazardous containerized waste services to small and mid-sized customers in the vehicle maintenance and manufacturing services industries in North America. It operates in two segments, Environmental Services and Oil Business.

