Seneca Foods Corp (NASDAQ:SENEA) Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE lowered its stake in Seneca Foods Corp (NASDAQ:SENEA) by 52.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,909 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,411 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.06% of Seneca Foods worth $241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SENEA. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Seneca Foods by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 210,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,604,000 after acquiring an additional 14,221 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Seneca Foods by 54.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 122,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,980,000 after purchasing an additional 43,200 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its holdings in Seneca Foods by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 45,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,837,000 after purchasing an additional 3,701 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Seneca Foods by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 40,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 5,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC raised its holdings in shares of Seneca Foods by 48.9% during the fourth quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 36,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 12,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.95% of the company’s stock.

In other Seneca Foods news, Chairman Arthur S. Wolcott acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $39.10 per share, with a total value of $39,100.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 10,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $412,544.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Seneca Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub lowered Seneca Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th.

Shares of SENEA opened at $37.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $344.68 million, a PE ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.79. Seneca Foods Corp has a 52-week low of $21.97 and a 52-week high of $41.88.

Seneca Foods (NASDAQ:SENEA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $392.97 million for the quarter. Seneca Foods had a return on equity of 7.04% and a net margin of 1.74%.

Seneca Foods Company Profile

Seneca Foods Corporation provides packaged fruits and vegetables in the United States and internationally. It offers canned, frozen, and bottled produce; and snack chips and other food products under the private label, as well as under various national and regional brands that the company owns or licenses, including Seneca, Libby's, Aunt Nellie's, READ, Green Valley, Cherryman, and Seneca Farms.

