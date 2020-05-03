Bank of America Corp DE Reduces Stock Holdings in TherapeuticsMD Inc (NASDAQ:TXMD)

Bank of America Corp DE reduced its position in TherapeuticsMD Inc (NASDAQ:TXMD) by 49.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 101,213 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97,304 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in TherapeuticsMD were worth $245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TXMD. IPG Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 94.3% during the 4th quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in TherapeuticsMD in the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in TherapeuticsMD by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 8,240 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in TherapeuticsMD by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 38,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 6,341 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new position in shares of TherapeuticsMD in the fourth quarter worth about $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of TherapeuticsMD in a research note on Sunday, March 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on TherapeuticsMD from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised TherapeuticsMD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 25th. BidaskClub upgraded TherapeuticsMD from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of TherapeuticsMD in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.78.

NASDAQ:TXMD opened at $1.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $429.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 2.24. TherapeuticsMD Inc has a 52-week low of $0.85 and a 52-week high of $4.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.08 and a 200 day moving average of $2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.15, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a current ratio of 3.93.

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $15.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.82 million. TherapeuticsMD had a negative return on equity of 1,170.63% and a negative net margin of 354.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 212.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.17) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that TherapeuticsMD Inc will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TherapeuticsMD Company Profile

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a women's health care product company in the United States. The company's hormone therapy drug candidate is the TX-002HR, a natural progesterone formulation for the treatment of secondary amenorrhea without the potentially allergenic component of peanut oil. Its preclinical projects include the development of TX-005HR, a topical progesterone cream; TX-006HR, an estradiol and progesterone topical cream to penetrate human skin; and TX-00THR and TX-0008HR, which are transdermal patch forms.

