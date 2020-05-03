Bank of America Corp DE Buys 1,727 Shares of Old Second Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC)

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Old Second Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,727 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.06% of Old Second Bancorp worth $244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of OSBC. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $60,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Old Second Bancorp by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 550,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,724,000 after acquiring an additional 10,410 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Old Second Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $280,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Old Second Bancorp by 115.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Old Second Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 69.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO James Eccher purchased 12,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.28 per share, for a total transaction of $99,633.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on OSBC. Zacks Investment Research lowered Old Second Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Old Second Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Old Second Bancorp from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. TheStreet lowered shares of Old Second Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Old Second Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Old Second Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.00.

Shares of OSBC opened at $7.91 on Friday. Old Second Bancorp Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.00 and a fifty-two week high of $13.77. The firm has a market cap of $244.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.03. Old Second Bancorp had a net margin of 20.87% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The company had revenue of $28.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.83 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Old Second Bancorp Inc. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Old Second Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.08%.

Old Second Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional retail and commercial banking services through its wholly owned subsidiaries. Its services includes personal banking, loans, business banking, and wealth management. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Aurora, IL.

