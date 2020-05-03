Bank of America Corp DE Increases Position in TESSCO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TESS)

Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in TESSCO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TESS) by 13.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,803 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,646 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.26% of TESSCO Technologies worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in TESSCO Technologies by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,775 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,853 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of TESSCO Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of TESSCO Technologies by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,377 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 3,422 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of TESSCO Technologies by 45.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 26,707 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 8,327 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in shares of TESSCO Technologies by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 44,702 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 8,725 shares during the last quarter. 61.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TESSCO Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of TESSCO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded TESSCO Technologies from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th.

TESS stock opened at $5.89 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.41 and a 200-day moving average of $9.14. TESSCO Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.23 and a fifty-two week high of $19.95. The company has a market capitalization of $52.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.18 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.58.

TESSCO Technologies Incorporated architects and delivers products and value chain solutions to support wireless systems in the United States. The company offers base station infrastructure products, including base station antennas, cable and transmission lines, small towers, lightning protection devices, connectors, power systems, enclosures, grounding, jumpers, miscellaneous hardware products, and mobile antennas to build, repair, and upgrade wireless broadband systems, as well as program management, connector installation, custom jumper assembly, site kitting, and logistics integration services.

