Royal Bank of Canada Increases Altagas (OTCMKTS:ATGFF) Price Target to $19.00

Altagas (OTCMKTS:ATGFF) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $13.00 to $19.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 64.29% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ATGFF. Scotiabank raised Altagas from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Altagas in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Altagas to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.60.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ATGFF opened at $11.57 on Friday. Altagas has a 1-year low of $6.02 and a 1-year high of $17.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.82.

AltaGas Ltd. operates as a diversified energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Utilities, Midstream, and Power. The Utilities segment owns and operates regulated natural gas distribution utilities in Michigan, Alaska, the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia; and 2 regulated natural gas storage utilities in the United States serving approximately 1.6 million customers.

