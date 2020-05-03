AMS (OTCMKTS:AUKUF) Given Hold Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of AMS (OTCMKTS:AUKUF) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Separately, Barclays reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of AMS in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

AMS stock opened at $11.20 on Thursday. AMS has a one year low of $8.00 and a one year high of $54.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.64.

About AMS

ams AG designs, manufactures, and sells sensor and analog IC solutions worldwide. The company operates through Consumer, Non-Consumer, and Foundry segments. It provides audio front-ends for personal media players and other mobile consumer devices, as well as standalone amplifiers and telephone integrated circuits (ICs); environmental sensors for appliance, automotive, building technology, consumer, and industrial applications; and light sensors products, including a portfolio of digital ambient light, digital color, proximity detection, light-to-digital, light-to-voltage, and light-to-frequency sensors, as well as linear sensor arrays for intelligent light sensing.

